Posted: Jun 11, 2026 1:10 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 1:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

The City of Bartlesville’s annual report on drinking water quality is now available to the public, and officials say the municipal water system met all state and federal safety standards during the reporting period.

Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen announced this week the release of the City’s 2025 Consumer Confidence Report, which is required annually for Oklahoma municipalities and provides information about local drinking water sources, testing results and regulatory compliance.

“Each year, Oklahoma municipalities are required to publish an annual report regarding their water system quality,” Lauritsen said. “This report provides details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to Environmental Protection Agency and state standards.”

The report includes information about a positive E. coli sample detected in July 2025 that prompted a precautionary boil order for water customers. According to Lauritsen, the incident was traced to an isolated issue at a sampling station rather than contamination within the water system itself.

“All subsequent testing confirmed the system remained free of harmful bacteria,” Lauritsen said.

Lauritsen said that aside from the sampling-station anomaly, all water quality measurements remained within normal ranges and complied with applicable regulatory requirements throughout the year.

“Other than the sampling-station anomaly that prompted the boil order, every other water quality measurement for the year fell within normal ranges and complied with all regulatory requirements,” he said.