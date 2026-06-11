Posted: Jun 11, 2026 9:45 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

As summer approaches—a season notoriously marked by an uptick in accidents and trauma cases—Our Blood Institute (OBI) is issuing a vital call to action for local residents to roll up their sleeves.

OBI is launching a series of regional blood drives across Washington and surrounding counties throughout June and July to ensure local hospitals remain fully stocked.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNBECTION, Lincoln White, Account Consultant for OBI representing the Enid branch, which covers 22 counties, said OBI is the sixth-largest nonprofit blood banking center in the United States, operating 17 locations across Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas with 10 centers in Oklahoma alone.

Lincoln said, "OBI supplies approximately 95% of Oklahoma’s hospitals and emergency services, serving around 300 hospitals in total." He added, "The mission of OBI is nsuring that when an emergency or trauma occurs, the necessary blood products are already on the shelves. A single whole blood donation can be separated into red blood cells, platelets, and plasma, effectively helping save or impact three separate lives."

Donors are needed. Lincoln said, Each donoe is treated to classic post-donation snacks (juice, Oreos, Nutter Butters) and limited-edition patriotic T-shirts celebrating America’s upcoming 250th anniversary ("Red, White, and True" / "In Donors We Trust")." He added that donors who do not want the shirt can opt to donate its value to a global charitable fund.

Upcoming Blood Drive Schedule

Saturday, June 13: Washington Park Mall in Bartlesville (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM) – Includes a special mystery prize giveaway.

Tuesday, June 23: Lowe’s Bartlesville / OBI Blood Bus (11:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Thursday, June 25: East Cross Church in Bartlesville (1:00 PM – 6:00 PM) – A drive dedicated to a church member who recently received lifesaving blood products.

Thursday, July 2: Osage Casino in Bartlesville (2:00 PM – 6:00 PM) – Donors receive special casino match play.

Friday, July 3: Washington Park Mall in Bartlesville (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Lincoln said, "OBI exista so that others can keep on living. The blood donated locally stays local to help neighbors in nearby emergency rooms."