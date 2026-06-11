Posted: Jun 11, 2026 8:12 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 8:12 AM

Chase Almy

The Sizzlin’ Summer Series returns June 26 with CommUNITY Fest from 5:30 to 9 p.m., bringing live music, food trucks, vendors and enough cultural flavor to make your average frozen pizza feel deeply inadequate. The event is made possible through the Levitt Family Foundation and promises an evening packed with entertainment from around the world.

Headlining the festival is Baklava Express, a New York City-based Middle Eastern fusion band led by award-winning composer and oud player Josh Kaye. The group blends influences from Ashkenazi and Mizrahi liturgical music, Ottoman classical styles and Mediterranean folk traditions into a sound that somehow manages to feel ancient and modern at the same time. Along with the live music, attendees can expect face painting, henna tattoos, culturally diverse vendors and activities throughout the evening. Organizers say the goal is simple: bring the community together through music, food and culture. Also, let’s be honest, any event with food trucks already has most people convinced.