Posted: Jun 11, 2026 7:58 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 7:58 AM

Chase Almy

Oklahoma is set to receive more than $2.8 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance following months of severe storms, tornadoes, flooding, and wildfires that battered communities across the state. US Senator James Lankford announced the funding Wednesday, saying the grants will help repair damaged public buildings, reimburse emergency response costs, and support wildfire suppression efforts. After Mother Nature spent spring treating Oklahoma like a stress ball, Washington finally opened the checkbook.

The funding includes nearly $850,000 for repairs to buildings damaged by storms and flooding, along with more than $614,000 for emergency protective measures across the state. Additional grants will help cover firefighting costs connected to the Euchee Creek Fire, Little Salt Creek Fire, 328 Fire, and the 840 Road Fire, including more than $500,000 directed to Roger Mills County alone. Lankford said his office remained in contact with FEMA leadership to push the grants through, adding that the resources are intended to support the local agencies and first responders who stepped up when disasters hit.