Posted: Jun 10, 2026 2:13 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 3:41 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, council members went into executive session to discuss the employment of City Manager Carol Jones. After a 30 minute discussion, Mayor Steve Tolson made a motion to keep Jones hired on in that position.

The council went on to approve that contract extension unanimously. Jones says she believes exciting things are ahead for the City of Pawhuska.