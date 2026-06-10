Posted: Jun 10, 2026 12:13 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 12:13 PM

Nathan Thompson

Community members in Ramona are concerned about the future of Caney Valley Public Schools, as the district is dealing with a reported $400,000 shortfall.

At a Tuesday meeting organized by parents, citizens gathered to write questions about the district's finances that will be submitted to Caney Valley Superintendent Steven Cantrell.

Bret Chew, a longtime Ramona resident, told our partners at News On 6 that a financially strong school district is important for the future of the community