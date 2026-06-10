Posted: Jun 10, 2026 9:48 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 11:46 AM

Tom Davis

The annual Jake Bartles Birthday Celebration—honoring the pioneer who founded both Bartlesville and Dewey—takes place Saturday, June 13, at the Historic Dewey Hotel in Dewey, OK. Admission is free and birthday cake will be served!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joe Sears and Shelby Brammer said the night begins with the Green Country Talent Contest at 6pm. Contest forms are available at the Dewey Hotel Museum lobby. Any and all aged residents of Green Country Oklahoma are eligible to participate. This three judge talent contest boasts a lot of fun and cash prizes as part of the Jake Bartles Birthday Celebration Day. There is no charge for contest entry.

The theatrical pagent is at 8pm and will feature local actors and actresses portraying our local hostorical figures including Mr. and Mrs. Jake Bartles and movie star Tom Mix.