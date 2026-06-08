Posted: Jun 08, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 3:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Jadan Terrazas is running for the State Senate seat currently being held by Bill Coleman. A Ponca City native, Terrazas is a 2020 graduate of Oklahoma State University who took a job at Amazon right after graduation where he was managing 60 people at once. He got promoted four times and would travel to poor performing facilities and put them on performance plans to improve efficiency at that location.

Terrazas said while he was making good money, the job wasn't fulfilling. That is when he thought about getting into politics.

Terrazas, who is only 27, believes that it would be beneficial to vote him into office because he is an outsider, yet has plenty of managing experience. Terrazas's campaign message has been he will take no money from lobbyists and he will only run for two terms in state senate. Terrazas doesn't believe in having a laundry list of items to run on, but he talks about what would inform his decision on how to vote on a certain bill.

In what comes down to a primary election where you can only choose one republican candidate, Terrazas explains why he is the better choice.

For more information, you can go to Facebook and check Jadan Terrazas for State Senate District 10.