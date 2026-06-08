Posted: Jun 08, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 2:15 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Jail Administrator Matt Clark told board members work continues on the kitchen remodel project in the jail. As a result, they would need to use the kitchen in the women's building at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

Clark went on to talk about the predicament the sheriff's department find themselves in over the next few days.