Posted: Jun 08, 2026 2:05 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 2:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

Early voting begins Thursday, June 11, offering residents an opportunity to cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

The Washington County Election Board will provide early voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Election Board office, located on the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said early voting is available to all registered voters and does not require a specific reason.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early,” House said. “Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board or State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”

House reminded voters that early voting is conducted only at the County Election Board office and is not available at regular polling places.

Voters who are blind or visually impaired, physically disabled, infirm, or unable to read may receive assistance when voting. Eligible voters may request help from an assistant or vote independently using the Accessible Touch Interface (ATI) device attached to voting equipment.

Election officials encourage voters who may need assistance to speak with precinct officials or contact the County Election Board before voting for additional information.