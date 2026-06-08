Posted: Jun 08, 2026 1:40 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 1:40 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to stab someone.

23-year-old Coltin Brizendine was charged on Monday with endeavoring to perform an act of violence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Brizendine allegedly got into a verbal argument with the victim on June 5. Brizendine allegedly brandished a pocketknife and threatened to stab the victim.

Authorities allegedly located a pocketknife in Brizendine's front right pocket.