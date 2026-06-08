Posted: Jun 08, 2026 1:39 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

A life-long servant to the City of Pawhuska is retiring. Mike McCartney, who has served as a council member, city manager and most recently as chamber director will be retiring at the end of the month.

McCartney says he been fortunate enough to work for the community since 1999. He says there have been many changes, but all for the better.

McCartney says he has been fortunate to call Pawhuska home for all these many years.

McCartney will serve as Chamber Director for the remainder of the month, but he talks about what the search process looks like for the next person to fill his shoes.

McCartney said even in retirement he plans to keep on loving Pawhuska.