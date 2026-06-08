Posted: Jun 08, 2026 1:33 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 1:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly spitting on a police officer.

28-year-old Jacob Cabe was charged on Monday with placing bodily fluid on a government employee as a prisoner and a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Cabe was allegedly intoxicated and asking to fight people at a Bartlesville park on the evening of June 5. Once authorities approached Cabe, he allegedly called both officers offensive names and was placed under arrest.

Cabe allegedly got into a verbal altercation with law enforcement inside the vehicle after being arrested and allegedly spit on a police officer in the face and chest area.