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Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jun 08, 2026 1:26 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 1:29 PM
Bartlesville School Board Approves Aug. 25 Bond Election Date
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville Board of Education approved a resolution Monday calling for an Aug. 25 bond election.
Two propositions will appear on the ballot, including $38.25 million for facilities and equipment and $2.25 million for transportation.
One of the larger projects is $6.49 million for a new building at the high school campus to house the district's growing band program, which has nearly doubled in size over the past four years, with more growth projected. Incoming Superintendent LaDonna Chancellor says the ballot language has changed a bit on the particular project. She says the proposed facility would serve more than just band.
The board also approved the resignation of Ward 6 member Andrea Nightingale, who has moved to another area of Bartlesville outside of the Ward 6 boundary. Nightingale served on the board for eight years. Board Clerk Kinder Shamhart, who presided over Monday's meeting thanked Nightingale for her service.
Nightingale's unexpired term was through 2028. Since it is more than halfway through the term, the board will appoint another member for the vacancy.
The board of education also reorganized with new leadership. Scott Bilger will remain president, Shamhart will be vice president/deputy clerk and Mandy Johnson will be clerk.
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