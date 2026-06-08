Posted: Jun 08, 2026 9:45 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

Deputy Police Chief Andrew Ward is set to become the new Bartlesville Police Chief on July 2nd, following the retirement of current Chief Kevin Ickleberry on July 1st. Appearing on KWON RADIO's CITY MATTERS, Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders conducted an informational interview with Ward

Ward said, "i Grew up in Blackwell, OK where I was inspired to join law enforcement by childhood visits to a friend's house whose father was an Oklahoma Highway Patrol K9 trooper. I worked at the Kay County Detention Center in Newkirk, OK for a year after college.. I then oined Blackwell Police Department and attended the Police Academy in Ada before relocating and joining the Bartlesville Police Department in 2012. My wife and I to raise a family and we were drawn by the city’s beauty and excellent school system."

Sanders asked Ward what he wanted to accomplish in his first 90 days and to outline some of his department objectives. Ward said that he acknowledges the strong foundation left by Chief Ickleberry and former Chief Roles. Ward said, "I plan to spend the first few months meeting 1-on-1 with every sworn and unsworn employee from top to bottom to gather internal feedback." He then announced that hw wants to create The "Youth Citizens Police Academy" that is aimed at mentoring local youth, building positive early relationships, and focusing on juvenile crime prevention.

Ward identified the core qualities sought in officers as integrity as the number one required trait, alongside a strong work ethic for demanding shift schedules. He also expects patrol officers to be visible, interact directly with neighbors, and explicitly communicate about ongoing localized issues.

Ward talked about officer wellness and professional development. Ward said substantial steps taken over the last two years to protect officer well-being, include mandatory twice-a-year mental health wellness check-ins for all sworn staff; and a licensed professional counselor embedded full-time directly within the department, available 24/7 to both officers and their immediate families. He is a proponent of continuous training saying that evolving laws, technology, and mental health challenges make training more critical than ever.