Posted: Jun 08, 2026 7:30 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 7:52 AM

Chase Almy

James Lankford made the rounds on Fox News Sunday this weekend, defending President Donald Trump and his ongoing pressure campaign against Iran while also taking aim at Democrats over border security funding. Lankford said Iran is “trying to string us along,” but added Trump has no interest in backing off demands that Iran end its nuclear weapons program, stop supporting terrorism, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In Washington terms, “we’re done playing games,” which is refreshing considering Congress usually needs three hearings and a 900-page report just to decide where to order lunch.

Lankford also pushed for long-term funding for ICE and Border Patrol, accusing Democrats of blocking support for federal immigration enforcement while comparing the effort to another round of the “defund the police” movement. He argued Congress should focus on funding law enforcement and national security instead of political theater, including the ongoing fight over FISA reauthorization and temporary leadership changes inside the intelligence community. Lankford dismissed concerns over interim appointments at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, calling the agency more of a coordinating bureaucracy than some secret spy headquarters straight out of a bad Netflix thriller. He warned that delaying surveillance authority sends the wrong message to terror groups. Sounds like Congress still enjoys debating whether national security should operate on a subscription trial basis.