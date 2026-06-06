Posted: Jun 06, 2026 11:25 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2026 11:25 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music has adjusted the schedule and venue setup for Saturday's Yacht Rock Orchestrated concert at Post Oak Lodge due to the threat of evening thunderstorms and wet ground conditions.

Based on recommendations from meteorologists and current weather forecasts, organizers announced the concert will now take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., two hours earlier than originally planned. Officials said forecasts indicate a greater likelihood of thunderstorms later in the evening, and the earlier start time provides the best opportunity for attendees to enjoy the performance before weather conditions potentially deteriorate.

Recent rainfall has also left portions of the Post Oak Lodge grounds saturated. As a result, the concert has been relocated from the grassy lawn to a nearby asphalt area to improve safety and accessibility. Organizers have installed small tents throughout the venue to provide shelter in the event of passing rain showers and are encouraging guests to bring umbrellas and rain ponchos.

The wet conditions may also affect food service availability. OKM Music said some vendors could face challenges accessing the venue or operating in their planned locations, potentially limiting food and beverage options during the event.

Parking will be available along the property's driveway, with golf cart shuttles transporting guests between parking areas and the concert site.

Despite the adjustments, organizers say the focus remains on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff. The concert will feature performances by Grady Nichols, Chris Rodriguez, David Hamilton, Alaska Rayne, Andy Chrisman, and the Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra.

Organizers said the musicians have spent months preparing for the performance and expressed optimism that the weather will add to the atmosphere of the evening. OKM Music thanked attendees for their flexibility and support and said it looks forward to welcoming guests for the concert.