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Washington County
Posted: Jun 05, 2026 3:29 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2026 3:29 PM
Washington Co. Sheriff's Office Looks to Expand Inmate Education Programs
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Correctional Facility is expanding educational and vocational opportunities for inmates through a partnership with the Ignite program, an initiative supported by the National Sheriffs' Association.
Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland says the program aims to reduce recidivism and prepare inmates for successful reentry into the community. Copeland says the county officially launched its partnership with Ignite in November.
County officials are also exploring grant opportunities to expand the program's offerings. Copeland says discussions this week included the possibility of building a dedicated classroom space at the correctional facility to house educational programs and vocational training.
Copeland says educational and rehabilitative programs have contributed to lower recidivism rates in Washington County.
The county has maintained those results despite an increase in the jail population. Even with the higher population, Copeland says the county continues to see low rates of repeat offenders returning to the correctional system.
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