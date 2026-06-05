Posted: Jun 05, 2026 3:29 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2026 3:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Correctional Facility is expanding educational and vocational opportunities for inmates through a partnership with the Ignite program, an initiative supported by the National Sheriffs' Association.

Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland says the program aims to reduce recidivism and prepare inmates for successful reentry into the community. Copeland says the county officially launched its partnership with Ignite in November

County officials are also exploring grant opportunities to expand the program's offerings. Copeland says discussions this week included the possibility of building a dedicated classroom space at the correctional facility to house educational programs and vocational training.

Copeland says educational and rehabilitative programs have contributed to lower recidivism rates in Washington County