Posted: Jun 05, 2026 2:59 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2026 3:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

Candidates seeking election to fill unexpired terms for three Town of Ochelata offices may file for candidacy June 15-17, according to the Washington County Election Board.

Positions on the ballot include unexpired terms for town treasurer, town clerk and trustee. The filing period opens at 8 a.m. Monday, June 15, and closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

Yvonne House, secretary of the Washington County Election Board, said candidates must complete and submit Declarations of Candidacy to the county election board no later than 5 p.m. June 17.

House also reminded voters that contests of candidacy must be filed by 5 p.m. Friday, June 19. State law allows only anothe r candidate for the same office to file a contest, unless a candidate files unopposed.

Declaration of Candidacy forms are available through the Oklahoma State Election Board website or by contacting the Washington County Election Board office.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in Bartlesville. Regular office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.