Posted: Jun 05, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2026 2:51 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday after allegedly stealing items on several occasions from August 2025 to April 2026. Ethan Matheny is facing felony charges of second and third degree burglary, being in possession of stolen property and a pattern of criminal offenses.

An affidavit states that Matheny broke into a residence and vehicle. It is alleged he stole a chainsaw, hedge trimmer, weed eater, leaf blower, tan siding, wiring, grey and black flooring, a wheelbarrow and charcoal grill. Matheny is seen on video near the vehicle and a witness saw him take multiple items.

When serving a search warrant at Matheny's home, officers spoke with his girlfriend. It is alleged she said Matheny came home with many pieces of lawn equipment, including a chainsaw, weed eater, trimmers and two leaf blowers. She stated Matheny had gotten rid of all items except for the leaf blower, which was found during the search warrant.

It is alleged a separate incident occurred in August 2025. One of the items stolen was a pink bean bag chair. When conducting the search warrant, a pink bean bag chair was found in Matheny's residence. The girlfriend said Matheny presented the bean bag chair as a gift.