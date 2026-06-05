Posted: Jun 05, 2026 1:39 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2026 1:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Education Promise has received a $4,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation to help expand resources and support programs aimed at improving educational outcomes for local students.

The grant was presented by Arvest representatives Suzanne Duhon, a wealth management client advisor; DeMarco Hudson, a commercial loan assistant; and Earl Sears, a community development representative. They presented the check to Bartlesville Education Promise Board Chairman George Halkiades and board member Dan Droege.

“We are pleased to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Sears said. “Bartlesville Education Promise continues to provide resources for students to achieve a high school diploma, and these funds will help them achieve their goals.”

Bartlesville Education Promise partners with local students and public schools to identify unmet needs and develop programs designed to improve graduation rates and prepare students for hi gher education, technical training or full-time employment.

Halkiades said the organization is grateful for the foundation’s support.

“Bartlesville Education Promise is honored to receive this grant from the Arvest Foundation,” Halkiades said. “Bartlesville Education Promise is privileged to work with the Bartlesville School system with the goal of helping our students graduate. We appreciate the Arvest Foundation's commitment to education.”