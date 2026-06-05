Posted: Jun 05, 2026 10:48 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2026 10:48 AM

Chase Almy

U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma voted in favor of a major budget reconciliation package this week that fully funds Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol through the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term. The overnight Senate “Vote-a-Rama” dragged on for nearly 19 hours. Sounds like Congress believes sleep is a privilege and not a human necessity. Lankford said he and fellow Republicans spent the night blocking Democrat-led amendments that he claims would have stripped funding from federal immigration enforcement agencies. “Most Americans simply want to see the law enforced,” Lankford said. “That is not extreme. That is normal.” In Washington these days, “normal” qualifies as a pretty bold campaign slogan.

Lankford also pointed to a failed Democrat-backed amendment that would have rescinded roughly $100 billion in unspent Homeland and Judiciary funds tied to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including money earmarked for ICE and Border Patrol. The amendment failed 46-53, meaning border agents can continue doing their jobs instead of holding car washes to keep the lights on. Lankford spent the overnight session updating Oklahomans on social media before making the usual post-vote media rounds on CNBC, Newsmax, and Fox News Radio. He also took the opportunity to revive support for his Prevent Government Shutdowns Act.