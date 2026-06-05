Posted: Jun 05, 2026 9:56 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2026 11:35 AM

Ty Loftis

On Thursday afternoon, Osage County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the southern part of the county when the suspect attempted to flee. Timothy Phillips crossed into oncoming traffic and reached speeds upward of 90 miles per hour.

According to an Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the pursuit continued through several county roads before Phillips turned into a residential neighborhood. Phillips then fled on foot. Deputies located Phillips hiding inside a residence.

Phillips was arrested on charges of obstructing an officer, attempting to elude, driving under suspension, having an active Cherokee Nation arrest warrant and failure to comply with the Oklahoma Compulsory Insurance Laws.