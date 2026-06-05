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Oklahoma
Posted: Jun 05, 2026 9:26 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2026 9:26 AM
John Pfeiffer For Labor Commissioner on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Tom Davis
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, former Oklahoma State Representative Earl Sears introduced to the local radio audience to John Pfeiffer who is a Republican running for Labor Commissioner.
John Pfeiffer described himself as a fifth-generation Oklahoman, Marine Corps veteran, lifelong rancher, and proven conservative. He has served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2014, fighting for lower taxes, less regulation, and strong support for small business and agriculture.
John and his wife, Sierra, are raising their family on their ranch in Orlando, Oklahoma. In our interview, John said, "I know the value of hard work and I understand the challenges Oklahoma businesses face." He added, "As Labor Commissioner, I will continue my mission to protect jobs, grow Oklahoma’s workforce, and ensure businesses can thrive without government interference."
Whenit comes to "the red tape," John said, " I will lead the charge to reduce burdensome regulations that hurt small businesses and stall job growth. Oklahoma businesses need freedom, not more rules."
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