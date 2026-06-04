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Posted: Jun 04, 2026 3:24 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2026 3:24 PM

Bartlesville Man Fails to Register as Sex Offender

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Ty Loftis
A Bartlesville man convicted of sexual assault with intent to commit a felony in 2023 is being charged with failing to verify his residence. Elliot Cooper is supposed to register as a sex offender every April. He did not do so in 2026.
 
Elliot is also required to verify his address. It is alleged Elliot never came to the Bartlesville Police Department to do that. 
 
Elliot saw his bond set at $10,000 and is due back in court on Friday, June 26. 
 

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