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Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 03, 2026 4:10 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 4:10 PM
Former Nowata County Sheriff Dies
Brian McSweeney
Former Nowata County Sheriff James Hallett has died.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service in Nowata. A visitation is scheduled for June 8, the family will be present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service is set for June 9 at 10 a.m.
We will have more details forthcoming.
Photo Courtesy of the Nowata County Sheriff's Office.
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