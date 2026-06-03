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Nowata County News

Posted: Jun 03, 2026 4:10 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 4:10 PM

Former Nowata County Sheriff Dies

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Brian McSweeney
Former Nowata County Sheriff James Hallett has died.
 
Current Nowata County Sheriff Jason McClain talked about Hallett's impact on the community.
 
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service in Nowata. A visitation is scheduled for June 8, the family will be present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service is set for June 9 at 10 a.m.
 
McClain talked about getting to work with Hallett.
 
We will have more details forthcoming.
 
 
Photo Courtesy of the Nowata County Sheriff's Office.

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