Posted: Jun 03, 2026 2:31 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's city council meeting in Bartlesville, an ordinance was passed updating the tobacco free policies on city-owned property. The new rule covers all tobacco products and vapor devices. The prohibition includes city-owned, leased or city-operated property. The ordinance includes parks, trails, recreational facilities, playgrounds, city vehicles and city equipment.

The ordinance narrowly passed with a 3-2 vote. Aaron Kirkpatrick and Tim Sherrick were the dissenting votes.