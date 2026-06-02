Posted: Jun 02, 2026 9:26 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2026 9:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

Dewey Bulldoggers football is less than a week away from starting summer pride.

Dewey got a later start to their spring due to the success of spring sports, including the baseball team qualifying for the state tournament. A handful of baseball players will play football in the fall.

The Bulldoggers wrapped up a two-day team camp last week on home turf, hosting five schools for the camp. Defensive standout Fenix Bolding was named defensive player of the camp.