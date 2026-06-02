Posted: Jun 02, 2026 2:20 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2026 2:20 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Nowata has announced the 2026 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), covering the 2025 calendar year is available.

The report analyzes the quality of local drinking water.

Overall, the report shows that levels of barium and fluoride that is in the water are well below the legal threshold set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The levels range for barium at 0.087 ppm (parts per million). The maximum containment level (MCL) set by the EPA is at 2 ppm. Levels for fluoride range at 0.18 ppm, the MCL is four ppm.

The report also detected minimal levels of lead and copper in the water, with levels well below required testing limits. Copper was tested at a range level of 0.0042 to 0.322 ppm. The action level (AL), a level where treatment is required, is set at 1.3 ppm. Lead was tested at a range from zero to 12.6 ppb (parts per billion). The AL is set at 15 ppb.

Disinfection byproducts were tested to be below MCL thresholds. Total haloacetic acids (HAA5) ranged between 24.3 and 48.5 ppb. The threshold is set at 60 ppb. Total trihalomethanes (TTHM) levels were detected between 30.9 and 64.6 ppb. The threshold is 80 ppb.

The report does address a lead service line (LSL) inventory violation that was solely administrative.

Find the full report here.