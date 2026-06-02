Posted: Jun 02, 2026 10:47 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2026 10:47 AM

Chase Almy

The Bartlesville Art Association is offering its annual Summer Art Camp for students in grades 1-12 throughout June and July. Camps are held weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. at the BAA art space inside the Comanche Center, just off Frank Phillips Boulevard.

Students will explore a variety of artistic techniques, including drawing, painting, sculpture, and printmaking during the June sessions. Special July camps will feature an art sampler experience with acrylic painting, printmaking, sculpture, and black light art projects.

The camp runs through July 17 and is designed to help young artists develop creativity while learning new skills in a fun and supportive environment. For complete details and registration information, visit

bartlesvilleartassociation.org/art-camp/