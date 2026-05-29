Posted: May 29, 2026 2:13 PMUpdated: May 29, 2026 2:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will tackle a full agenda Monday evening, including discussions on potential increases to water and trash rates, changes to city smoking regulations and the termination of a major economic development agreement.

Council members will review the results of a new rate study outlining recommendations for water, wastewater and trash collection rates over the next five fiscal years, beginning in Fiscal Year 2026-27. City officials say rate increases may be necessary to ensure continued funding for those services.

According to city staff, preliminary findings indicate significant increases could be needed to help recover costs after water revenue remained flat for the past five years.