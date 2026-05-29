News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: May 29, 2026 2:13 PMUpdated: May 29, 2026 2:25 PM
Possible Water Rate Increase Among Items For Monday's Bartlesville City Council Meeting
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville City Council will tackle a full agenda Monday evening, including discussions on potential increases to water and trash rates, changes to city smoking regulations and the termination of a major economic development agreement.
Council members will review the results of a new rate study outlining recommendations for water, wastewater and trash collection rates over the next five fiscal years, beginning in Fiscal Year 2026-27. City officials say rate increases may be necessary to ensure continued funding for those services.
According to city staff, preliminary findings indicate significant increases could be needed to help recover costs after water revenue remained flat for the past five years.
Buffalo Roam officials have revised their development plans and no longer intend to construct the sound stage, citing what they describe as an oversaturation of similar facilities in northeast Oklahoma. Approval of the termination agreement would release more than $1 million back to the city and the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority.
In another item, council members are scheduled to discuss amendments to city ordinances governing smoking in parks and public facilities. The proposed changes would prohibit smoking, tobacco use and vaping on all city-owned property. Current regulations prohibit smoking only near playground areas.
The council will also consider an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police for the upcoming fiscal year.
Additionally, a public hearing is scheduled regarding a proposed residential development near Asher Point Independent Living in south Bartlesville.
The meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.
« Back to News