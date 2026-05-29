News
Washington County
Posted: May 29, 2026 1:54 PMUpdated: May 29, 2026 2:19 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet Monday
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners will hold their first meeting of June Monday morning with a few items on the agenda.
The commissioners are expected to discuss three agreements, one from the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension and two from the sheriff's office. The agreements include extension educational services in Washington County, access to the NCIC Correctional Communications Service and commissary services for the jail.
Additionally, a final construction plan for the Saunders Creek bridge project is on the agenda, along with a lease purchase agreement for a 2026 Mack Truck.
Monday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. instead of 9:30 a.m. since it is the first meeting of the month. It will be held in the Commissioners' Meeting Room on the second floor of the Washington County Adminstration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.
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