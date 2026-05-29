Posted: May 29, 2026 10:34 AMUpdated: May 29, 2026 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be consideration to sign a resolution that would direct the treasurer to reimburse to the county election board secretary account, maintenance and operations general fund accounts and the county general fund.

The Board will also consider signing an agreement to allow carnival rides and a band to play at the Osage County Free Fair in September.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.