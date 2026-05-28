Posted: May 28, 2026 3:14 PMUpdated: May 28, 2026 3:14 PM

Brian McSweeney

Oklahoma Union School has released their calendar for the upcoming 2026-27 school year.

The first day of school will be Tuesday, Aug. 18, the final day of school will be Wednesday, May 12.

OKU will have early release Wednesdays throughout the year. Those dates are Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Jan. 13, Feb. 10 and March 10. The fall semester will conclude Dec. 18.

Christmas Break will run from Dec. 20 to Jan. 1 with school starting back up for the spring semester on Jan. 4.