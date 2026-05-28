Posted: May 28, 2026 10:14 AMUpdated: May 28, 2026 11:09 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma House District 10 Representative Judd Strom announced the official shift from the legislative session into campaign season. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Strom highlighted his record as a "rural rep" and fiscal conservative. Strom emphasized his work passing government oversight guardrails and securing critical funding for Oklahoma's smaller communities.



Strom defines District 10 as an entirely rural asset consisting of 1,386 square miles, 39,000 residents, 17 towns, and 16 school districts across parts of Osage, Washington, and Nowata counties.



Strom contrasted his approach with big-government overreach saying, "I don't send one single tax dollar to Oklahoma City for them to tell me how I ought to be living my life." Strom said he also shares his advice to freshman legislators saying, "Remember you are a voice and advocate for 40,000 neighbors, not a "coronated ruler.""



Strom is still receiving accolades for his "Basement Crew" and the fiscal guardrails they produced into legistaltion targeting government waste. These 8 pieces of legislation made it a felony for current or former officials to use confidential government information for personal financial gain. Those bills signed into law also expanded transparency by mandating the public listing of state contractors, values, and project statuses.



Strom acknowledged that Oklahoma is no longer a majority-rural state by population, However, Strom argues that rural areas must be treated as assets rather than liabilities. Strom talked about th key funding wins he secured:



PREP Fund: A $250 million initiative providing grants for rural water, sewer, and power upgrades.

Redbud Fund: Ensures equitable funding for rural schools, benefiting 11 of the 16 school districts in his territory.

REAP Grants: Financed street and utility overhauls in local municipalities like Avant, Winona, and Nowata.



Strom then talked about economic growth and reversing the "Brain Drain" of younger generations leaving for Texas or Kansas by building a competitive, localized job market--a mve that will keep families together.



Strom connected his personal experience in agriculture (ranching/farming), oil & gas, and aviation (as a licensed pilot) to the state’s primary economic drivers. He highlighted efforts alongside the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission to revitalize municipal airports, transforming Oklahoma from a "flyover state" into a "fly-into state."



Reflecting on his eight years in office, Strom appeals to his accessibility and willingness to listen to your concern.



He encouraged voters to flag down his truck or message him online. He invited constituents to reach out via Facebook or directly contact him to keep "fixing problems."