Posted: May 28, 2026 9:41 AMUpdated: May 28, 2026 9:41 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the OKM's "Yacht Rock Orchestrated," part of the of the 42nd Annual OKM Music Festival on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Post Oak Lodge in Tulsa.

The gates for this one-of-a kind special event open at 5:30 PM; opening act, The Tulsa Honor's Baroque Orchestra starts at 5:30 PM; with the main event, Yacht Rock Orchestrated, at 7:30 PM.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, vocalist Alaska Rayne described "Yacht Rock" as classic soft rock hits including songs by Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross and more reimagined with a classical twist.

Alaska Rayne is a Tulsa native, former contestant on Season 6 of The Voice who previously performed in the country duo "Alaska & Madi." She is known for her cross-genre work spanning country, theater, and film. She played the role of Tatenya in the Cherokee Nation's historically accurate rock opera Nanyehi written by Bartlesville's Becky Hobbs at the Hard Rock. Alaska will be joined on stage for Yacht Rock Orchestrated with fellow performers Andy Chrisman, Chris Rodriguez, and Grady Nichols--the renowned saxophonist who assembled the music lineup.

The musical ensemble for Yacht Rock Orchestrated features a massive 37-piece orchestra/ensemble (including a 20-piece core orchestra) paired with a stellar lineup of live session musicians conducted and arranged by David Hamilton.