Posted: May 27, 2026 3:12 PMUpdated: May 27, 2026 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

A Commerce man was convicted of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child in 2006 in a different county. After Aaron Creech was pulled over on Tuesday, he is facing felony charges of failing to provide required sex offender information and residing within 2,000 feet of a park.

It is alleged that on Tuesday evening, Creech was pulled over for speeding within Bartlesville city limits. Officers later discovered Creech was a registered sex offender, but hadn't completed a successful registration since late 2024.

An affidavit states that for the last year, Creech has been staying with his significant other and her children for one or two nights at a time. Creech is prohibited from being at that location, as it is a red zone for registered sex offenders.