Posted: May 27, 2026 2:40 PMUpdated: May 27, 2026 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey woman has landed back in the Washington County Jail facing a criminal charge of domestic assault and battery. On Saturday evening, officers arrived on scene to a victim who had scratches on his wrist, rib and back. It is alleged these markings were caused by Clarissa Jo Evans.

The victim stated that as he was asleep, Evans began beating him. That is allegedly when he ran away to call police.

Officers attempted to speak with Evans, but she was intoxicated. Evans didn't know how the victim got the markings, but Evans said she didn't put her hands on the victim. An affidavit then states Evans told officers to "just take her home." When asked what home she was referring to, Evans told officers to take her to the Washington County Jail.