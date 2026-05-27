Posted: May 27, 2026 2:02 PMUpdated: May 27, 2026 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge after officers found him to be in possession of a machete and what appeared to be a homemade knife. Paul Elliot is facing an additional misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.

There were two witnesses who allegedly witnessed Elliot walk up to the fence and called for someone to come see what he had. One of the witnesses walked over and while looking at the homemade knife in one hand, Elliot allegedly raised the machete up with his other hand in the direction of the witness.

An affidavit states once Elliot raised the machete, the witness backed away and said he needed to leave. Camera footage shows Elliot trying to open the fence door in the front yard as the two continued to talk.