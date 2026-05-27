Posted: May 27, 2026 10:30 AMUpdated: May 27, 2026 10:30 AM

Ty Loftis

As the calendar shifts to June, one of the most exciting events of the year in Osage County is just weeks away. Ben Johnson Days will take place from Thursday, June 18 through Sunday, June 21 at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Things will open up on Thursday morning with a ranch horse competition at 9 a.m. and a team roping competition later in the day at the fairgrounds. Following that will be the uncorked party in downtown Pawhuska at 5 p.m.

On Friday, breakaway roping will take place at noon at the outdoor arena and in the indoor arena, the John Isreal Trade Show will start at 1 p.m. Later that night, there will be a WRCA Ranch Rodeo.

At 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the Osage County Cattleman's Association will give a ranch tour. The trade show opens back up at 10 a.m. and rodeos will take place throughout the day. That evening, Jake Hooker and the Outsiders will put on a concert.