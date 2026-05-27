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Bartlesville
Posted: May 27, 2026 9:24 AMUpdated: May 27, 2026 9:25 AM
Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce to Host Gov. Stitt and Local State Lawmakers
Tom Davis
Coming off their 122nd Gala, The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce dives into summer with two large events.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce CEO Tressa Cruse invited everyone to Lunch with the Governor on Friday, May 29, at Tri County Tech, 6101 SE Nowata Rd, in Bartlesville from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM presented by Stride Bank.
Tressa said, "Join us for a special opportunity to hear from Kevin Stitt as he visits Bartlesville during his farewell tour, reflecting on his eight years of leadership and looking ahead to the future of Oklahoma."
On Tuesday, June 2, The Chamber presents The Legislative Wrapup Forum from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM, also a Tri County Tech. You will hear from State Representative Jon B. Kane, State Representative Judd Strom and State Senator Julie Daniels as they review the recent legislative session and share what they hope to see in the next session.
Reservation information: www.bartlesville.com
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