Posted: May 26, 2026 3:15 PMUpdated: May 26, 2026 3:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office has released its crime stats for April and there were just over 8,700 calls for service during the month. Of that, 912 calls were made to 911. There were 81 arrests made.

There were 310 inmates housed at the Osage County Jail and 175 case numbers reported. There were 38 alleged property crimes, 17 drug or alcohol related arrests and 12 violent crimes were allegedly committed. The Osage County Sheriff's Office got ten domestic disturbance calls and seven reported assault cases.