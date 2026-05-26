Posted: May 26, 2026 2:22 PMUpdated: May 26, 2026 2:25 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers provided an update to the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday morning.

Summers informed the board that a form has been filled out by the Wann Community Center to become an official emergency shelter for Nowata County. The board will likely review the item on next week's agenda.

Summers also informed the board that the Cherokee Nation has started an outdoor warning system project for all counties within the Cherokee reservation. Summers discussed the need for replacing current sirens and adding new ones throughout the county.