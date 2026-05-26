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Nowata County News

Posted: May 26, 2026 1:38 PMUpdated: May 26, 2026 1:38 PM

Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Service Agreement

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Brian McSweeney
The Board of Nowata County Commissioners approved a cooperative extension service agreement during a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning.
 
The agreement goes into effect July 1, 2026, and runs until June 30, 2027.
 
County Clerk Kay Spurgeon talked about the agreement.
 
The commissioners approved a plan for the sales tax budget during last week's meeting. 
 
The board unanimously approved the agreement.

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