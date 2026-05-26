Posted: May 26, 2026 1:38 PMUpdated: May 26, 2026 1:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners approved a cooperative extension service agreement during a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning.

The agreement goes into effect July 1, 2026, and runs until June 30, 2027.

The commissioners approved a plan for the sales tax budget during last week's meeting.