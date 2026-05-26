Posted: May 26, 2026 12:50 PMUpdated: May 26, 2026 12:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a routine meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning.

There was one utility permit signed and a resolution was signed that authorizes the P3 Pooled Financial Program to assist with the Pawhuska Hospital.

An application was also signed with the Department of Commerce for the Pawhuska Hospital so that they can assist with the P3 Pooled Financial Program. The hope is that by entering into this agreement, they Pawhuska Hospital will be able to make structural upgrades.

There was also an acknowledment of bond proceed payments for just over $124,000. This comes from the Osage County Industial Authority and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt explains what this is for.