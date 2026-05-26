Posted: May 26, 2026 9:55 AMUpdated: May 26, 2026 9:55 AM

Chase Almy

The smell of funnel cakes and the sound of kids trying to win an oversized stuffed animal they absolutely do not need can only mean one thing, carnival season has arrived. The Family Fun Festival Carnival will take over the parking lot at Washington Park Mall from May 27-30 with rides, games, food, and enough flashing lights to make your electric meter nervous. Opening night begins Wednesday at 6 p.m., with organizers reminding guests that times may vary throughout the event. Updates will be posted on Facebook by event host Keva Works.

Families can expect the usual carnival favorites, including thrill rides, midway games, prizes, and plenty of deep-fried decision-making. Unlimited ride wristbands will be available for $25, with individual ride tickets also offered for those brave enough to test their stomach on just one spinning machine. Organizers say the event is designed for all ages and yes, someone will absolutely leave with a goldfish and a stomachache.