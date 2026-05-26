Posted: May 26, 2026 9:47 AMUpdated: May 26, 2026 9:47 AM

Nathan Thompson

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching.

Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, June 1.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says absentee voting is available to all voters and applications can be submitted several ways.

“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply,” House said. “Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.”

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

House reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4 and regular office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

You can also find the Washington County Election Board on Facebook at https://facebook.com/washingtonceb