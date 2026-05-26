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Nowata County News
Posted: May 26, 2026 9:43 AMUpdated: May 26, 2026 9:43 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Enter Budget Talks
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners approved for the general fund budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year to be sent for further review. County Clerk Kay Spurgeon said this is the first step in approving the general fund budget.
The general fund budget has seen a recent increase. District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle talks about growth in the budget.
In other business, the commissioners approved a cooperative service agreement starting July 1, 2026, running through June 30, 2027.
The board also appointed a deputy, tabled the county certification map and county action report and heard an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.
The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, June 1, at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St.
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