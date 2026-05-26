Posted: May 26, 2026 9:43 AMUpdated: May 26, 2026 9:43 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

In other business, the commissioners approved a cooperative service agreement starting July 1, 2026, running through June 30, 2027.

The board also appointed a deputy, tabled the county certification map and county action report and heard an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.