Posted: May 26, 2026 9:41 AMUpdated: May 26, 2026 9:41 AM

Chase Almy

The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics has named Laura Rudicel as its new Director of Communications and Marketing. Rudicel brings years of experience in branding, media relations, and public engagement across Oklahoma, stepping into the role as the state continues pushing hard to grow its aerospace and defense footprint.

Rudicel most recently served as Director of Marketing for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark, where she helped lead communications efforts surrounding the resort’s opening and secured national media coverage for the project. In her new position with ODAA, she will oversee strategic marketing and communications efforts, including media relations, digital platforms, and public outreach tied to Oklahoma’s expanding aerospace industry.