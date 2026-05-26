Posted: May 26, 2026 9:34 AMUpdated: May 26, 2026 9:35 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to enjoy The Keyboard Orchestra Concert on Friday, May 29 at First Presbyterian Church, 5th and Dewey in Bartlesville at 7:30 p.m.

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mark Beckwith and youth performers Lydia Shupe and Eric Wu invited everyone to experience the OKM Keyboard Orchestra—the only professional, full-time youth keyboard orchestra in America—as they deliver a dynamic, high-energy concert celebrating talent, teamwork, and the joy of music.

Mark Beckwith said, "The idea of The Keyboard Orchestra began about 3 years ago by the two co-founders, Lisa Steele and Kathy Stewart. They had a dream of taking piano students who ordinarily play by themselves and putting them in a group and having them play together." He added, " We have 17 synthesizers and at least one person is playing each one. Sometimes the keyboards are split and more than one person plays on a synthesizer and they have to share."

Some of the selections in the concert will include Stars and Stripes Forever by Sousa, The Liberty Bell March, and Aaron Copland's commissioned fanfare for World War Two fanfare for the common man.